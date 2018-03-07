Carlo Ancelotti Ready For Arsenal Job Says Former France International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre feels Carlo Ancelotti would be a good managerial fit at the Emirates Stadium should Arsene Wenger leave.



Wenger is currently under immense pressure, owing to Arsenal’s recent poor results, and there have been suggestions that the Frenchman could leave the Gunners in the summer, despite having a contract until 2019.











Arsenal, who fell 13 points adrift of the top four spots after losing 2-1 to Brighton at the weekend, have lost four consecutive games in all competitions.



Ancelotti has been linked with succeeding Wenger at Arsenal, while the likes of Leonardo Jardim, Manuel Pellegrini and Mikel Arteta have also been short-listed by the north London club.





And Silvestre, who explained that Ancelotti has won trophies wherever he has managed, including in England, stated that he can see the Italian taking charge of Arsenal if there is a managerial vacancy.

"I would say he's ready and he's an experienced manager”, Silvestre was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato.



“He has won trophies everywhere he has gone, even in Germany he has won.



“He’s an international coach and he can handle a variety of players and [knows different] languages.



“He knows the Premier League, so he’d be someone I can see at Arsenal when there is a vacancy.”



Ancelotti helped Chelsea to claim the Premier League and the FA Cup double in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but he was sacked by the Blues in May 2011.

