06 October 2016

07/03/2018 - 14:31 GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur Handed Boost In Young German Striker Chase

 




Jann-Fiete Arp’s agent Jurgen Milewski’s contacts in England give Premier League clubs an edge in the race for the Hamburg starlet, with Tottenham Hotspur being most keen on him.

The 18-year-old striker, who is considered one of the brightest young talents in German football at the moment, was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the January window.




Arp broke into the senior Hamburg squad this season and has thus far managed to clock up 730 minutes over 15 Bundesliga appearances, netting twice.

Spurs have been credited with showing interest in the teenager, who is also said to be on the radar of RB Leipzig, while Chelsea continue to be linked.
 


And Premier League clubs are in a good position to sign Arp, according to German magazine Sport Bild, owing to Milewski’s contacts in England.

Milewski, who is also the agent of Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, helped the 22-year-old to secure a move to the Citizens from Schalke in the summer of 2016.

He has contacts in England and it is suggested that means a Premier League move for Arp could happen.

Spurs are claimed to be the keenest on Arp at present and the youngster followed the north London club in his childhood.
 