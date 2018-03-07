Don’t Let Him Do This – Leeds United Legend Warns Whites On Wolves Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has warned the Whites against giving away cheap free-kicks around the penalty box against Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, owing to Barry Douglas’ set-piece skills.



The Yorkshire giants lost the corresponding fixture 4-1 at Molineux in late November, with Douglas opening the scoring for Wolves with a deftly taken free-kick.











The left-back, who joined the Championship leaders from Turkish outfit Konyaspor last summer, has been in fine form for his new employers.



Besides providing solidity to his side’s defence, Douglas has also managed to find the back of the net four times and set up 11 goals.





As a result Gray, who feels Leeds cannot afford to give away cheap free-kicks around the penalty box, believes Wolves will not be worried about their recent patchy form, ahead of their trip to Elland Road; Nuno’s team have failed to win in their last three league outings, losing once.

“If you are going to give away cheap free kicks around the box, you are under pressure”, Gray told LUTV, when asked about Wolves’ set-piece prowess.



“He’s a lovely striker of the ball, he’s a good deliverer of the ball from wide areas as well.



“They are strong side, they are not in the position that they are in the league without performing week in and week out.



“They’ve had a little bit of a hiccup, but I don’t think they will be worried about that.”



Leeds currently find themselves seven places and nine points adrift of a playoff spot with a game in hand.

