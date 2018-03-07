Further Sign That Liverpool and Arsenal Target Set To Leave Bundesliga Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have started looking for replacements for Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer, who is inching closer to the exit door.



The young midfielder has rejected a contract offer from the Bundesliga club and his agent has reportedly refused to approach Schalke for any more negotiations over a new deal.











With clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool interested in the midfielder and Barcelona also believed to be keeping tabs, the Gelsenkirchen club are preparing contingency plans.



According to German daily Bild, Schalke are actively identifying replacements for Meyer, in further a sign that the club believe the midfielder will leave in the summer on a free transfer.





Meyer has asked for until the middle of this month to make a decision, but Schalke have made it clear that they are not willing to wait any long for the German to come to a conclusion.

The midfielder has reemerged as a serious talent under Domenico Tedesco as deep lying playmaker this season and the club have been keen to hold on to him.



However, with Meyer rejecting the contract offer and his agent not keen to initiate any more talks, a summer departure for the midfielder seems likelier than ever.



Schalke are eyeing a move for Dynamo Dresden midfielder Niklas Hauptmann as Meyer’s replacement.

