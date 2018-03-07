XRegister
07/03/2018 - 12:15 GMT

Gary Neville and Thierry Henry Were Just Frustrated With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson says that Gary Neville and Thierry Henry's criticism of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was born out of frustration.

The midfielder, who joined the Reds from Arsenal last summer in a £35m, initially struggled to make his mark at Anfield.




But Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in fine form in recent weeks, with the England international thus far making 33 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring four times and setting up six goals.

Arsenal legend Henry and former Manchester United star Neville questioned Oxlade-Chamberlain’s abilities right after he signed for the Merseyside giants.
 


Following his great performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend, the 24-year-old decided to hit back at the criticism aimed towards him by Henry.

And Thompson, who has backed Oxlade-Chamberlain by stating the people who doubted the player did so out of frustration, went on to praise Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for instilling confidence into his charges.

“I think the people who doubted Ox and criticised did so out of frustration really because you could see he had the attributes but it wasn’t materialising”, he tweeted.

“Confidence is a master in this game and that is Klopp’s biggest strength he gives to the players.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain was an unused substitute during Liverpool’s goalless draw with Porto on Tuesday evening.
 