06 October 2016

07/03/2018 - 19:11 GMT

Get Crowd Behind You Quickly, Leeds Legend Tells Whites Ahead of Wolves Game

 




Eddie Gray thinks anything can happen at Elland Road between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers if the Whites can get the crowd on side early on. 

The Whites, who slumped to a 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough last Friday, have not enjoyed the best of form at Elland Road in the present campaign.




However, the Leeds faithful have been flocking in numbers to fill the stadium and lend their vocal support to the Whites, which was evident from the atmosphere during the Yorkshire giants’ 1-0 win over Brentford in late February.

And Gray believes that if Leeds can get the fans excited early on at Elland Road, anything can happen against the league leaders; with just nine regular league games remaining in their season, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently nine points adrift of the playoff spots with a game in hand.
 


“I’m looking forward to the game, top of the table coming to Elland Road, it should be a decent atmosphere”, Gray said on LUTV.

“Probably not the same kind of crowd that has been for the last few home games.

“But it should still be an exciting game.

“We know if we get a good start and get the crowd behind them [the Leeds players], then anything can happen”, he continued.

“But it will be a tough assignment."

Gray however admits that while he would love to see Leeds win the game, he would take a point against Wolves.

“If you ask me what would you take right now? I would take a point just now, hoping for three.

“But the Leeds United fans will realise that it’s going to be a tough match.”
 