Graeme Murty Needs To Do This At Rangers To Get Long Term Contract – Former Ger

Former Rangers defender Clint Hill believes Graeme Murty has a great chance to become the club’s long-term permanent manager in the summer if he can end the season well.



Murty took charge of the club from Pedro Caixinha midway through the season and was appointed as their manager until the end of the campaign after Rangers failed to snare Derek McInnes away from Aberdeen.











The former Rangers Under-20s boss has responded well to the challenge and has taken them within six points of league leaders and Glasgow rivals Celtic in the standings.



A win over Celtic on Sunday at Ibrox could make the title race interesting again in Scotland and Hill has been impressed with the way Murty has turned Rangers’ fortunes around this term.





He believes the Rangers boss has certainly improved their performances and feels if results continue to remain positive towards the end of the season, there is no reason why Murty won’t get a long term contract in the summer.

"Results and the end-of-the-season table will dictate what the club do," the former Rangers centre-back told BBC Radio Scotland.



"They know that they've got a great man in charge now who's found that stability, who has progressed the team to another level from last season.



"There's a lot of positives for him to take and I'm sure the club will be looking at it as well. They wouldn't have given the job to him if they didn't think he could do it.”



He added: "I'm pretty sure if he does well, challenges and gets into the [Scottish Cup] final then I'm sure he's got a great shout of getting the job.



"To judge success you need to win trophies and hopefully that's the next step for Graeme and the club."

