06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/03/2018 - 18:42 GMT

Heung-Min Son Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to welcome Juventus to Wembley for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Spurs earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Italy, meaning they start this evening's game as favourites to book a place in the last eight of the competition.




Tottenham are without defender Toby Alderweireld, who is still building up his fitness following a hamstring injury.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he selects Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options include Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Juventus

Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente
 