His Achievements, They Aren’t Good – Ex-Swiss Star Understands Granit Xhaka Criticism

Former Switzerland and Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz admits he is not surprised by the criticism that Granit Xhaka is attracting at Arsenal.



The Gunners are in crisis in what appear to be the dying days of Arsene Wenger's lengthy reign in charge of the club.











With Arsenal 13 points off the Premier League's top four and relying on winning the Europa League to qualify for next season's Champions League, the knives are out for Wenger.



They have also been sharpened for Xhaka, who has been heavily criticised by a number of Arsenal fans as not good enough.





Henchoz is not surprised by the focus on Arsenal as he knows just how big a club the Gunners are .

And he noted that Wenger plays Xhaka on a regular basis.



"First of all, it should be noted that the English press can be very brutal", Henchoz told Swiss daily Blick.



"Secondly, in terms of fan base, Arsenal are the most important club in England, alongside Liverpool and Manchester United.



"Logically, they are looked at particularly critically.



"As for Granit's achievements – they are not good!



"Since he has been at Arsenal, the team have been doing badly.



"I do not want to say it is his fault alone", the former Liverpool centre-back stressed.



"But coach Arsene Wenger brought him, let him always play.



"That's why all the criticism pours on Wenger and Granit."



Xhaka has clocked up regular game time for Arsenal in the current campaign, making 29 appearances in the Premier League, along with five across other competitions.



He has chipped in with five league assists, but Arsenal fans have been less than impressed by the 25-year-old's contributions in what appears set to be a forgettable season at the Emirates Stadium.

