I Still Don’t Understand – Lucas Moura Baffled By Being Frozen Out At PSG

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has conceded that he still doesn’t understand why he lost his place in the Paris Saint-Germain team at the start of the season.



A lack of regular football pushed Lucas to seek a transfer away from the French capital and he moved across the English Channel to join Tottenham in the January transfer window.











PSG spent large swathes of money in the last summer transfer window, signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for eye watering transfer fees and wages and it changed the dynamic of the squad at the Parc des Princes.



Players such as Lucas and Julian Draxler suddenly became surplus to requirements, but the winger pointed out that last season he was one of the best players at the club.





Lucas stressed that he still does not understand the rationale behind him losing his place in the squad after the kind of performances he put in for the club last season.

Speaking to France TV Sport about his final few months at PSG, the winger said: “I didn’t understand [why I lost my place in the team]. Until today, I don’t understand.



“I had my best season the year before, second highest goalscorer, a lot of assists, and the most used player and all of a sudden the season started without me playing. I was at home.



“I went to training but at matches I was at home. I was not even part of the group.



“Unfortunately these things happen in football.”



Lucas is still finding his feet in England and is yet to secure a regular place in Tottenham’s starting eleven.

