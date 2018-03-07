Juventus Just Killed Tempo – Tottenham Star Bemoans Plan Being Derailed

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier says that Juventus took the tempo out of the game in the second half of his side's 2-1 defeat against the Italians at Wembley.



Spurs were beaten on English soil by Juventus as the Bianconeri recorded a 4-3 aggregate win in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.











It had all started well for Mauricio Pochettino's men after a Heung-Min Son goal six minutes from half time made it 1-0 to the hosts and 3-2 on aggregate.



But Juventus came back strongly in the second 45 minutes and goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala sent Spurs packing from the Champions League.





Trippier has revealed that Tottenham wanted to start the second half quickly to blow Juventus away – but the Italians killed the tempo of the match.

The full-back said on BBC Radio 5 live: "We had a lot of chances in the first half and put in a great performance.



"It's a difficult one to take.



"[Juventus] changed their formation and they had a lot of the ball, we just need to settle down a little bit.



"The lads are gutted because of the way we started the game. It's a tough one to take.



"We wanted to come out fast in the second half, but they killed the tempo out of the game", Trippier added.



Juventus now progress to the last eight of the competition, where they could again be drawn to face a Premier League side.

