Juventus Preparing Groundwork For Summer Assault For Manchester United Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





The Juventus hierarchy have gone to work in order to engineer a transfer move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in the summer.



Since Alexis Sanchez’s arrival in the January window, Martial has lost his place in the starting eleven and has not been playing regularly in recent weeks.











Manchester United have invested a lot of money and time into Martial since signing him in 2015, but Juventus believe the Frenchman could be tempted away from Old Trafford in the summer.



It has been claimed that the forward is one of Juventus’ top summer targets and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, club vice president Pavel Nedved recently met a power football agent representing Doyen Sports to discuss a move for Martial.





The Italian champions are seeking the help of the influential agents to prepare a summer move for the Manchester United forward at the end of the season.

Juventus are ready to spend big in the market to attract a player of Martial’s quality and are preparing the ground work at the moment ahead of approaching Manchester United.



Martial was also on Inter’s radar last summer when the Nerazzurri wanted to sign him as part of a proposed deal that would have seen Ivan Perisic move to Old Trafford.



Manchester United rejected the proposal and the club are unlikely to entertain thoughts of selling Martial this time too.



There has been talk that the Frenchman’s agents are yet to receive word on a new contract from the club, but Manchester United are expected to hold on to him.

