06 October 2016

07/03/2018 - 21:48 GMT

Leeds United Owner Andrea Radrizzani Blasts Wolves’ Spending After Whites Lose 3-0

 




Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has hit out at Wolverhampton Wanderers following his side's comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Elland Road against the Championship league leaders.

Several clubs have been unhappy at Wolves' link with super agent Jorge Mendes and spending and Radrizzani could not help but lash out after he saw his Leeds team taken apart this evening.




Wolves were rampant against a poor Leeds side at Elland Road and moved six points clear at the top of the table.

Radrizzani was quick to issue a public plea to the EFL to make sure that every side compete fairly on the financial front; however there has been little to suggest that the EFL are unhappy with Wolves' setup.
 


Radrizzani wrote on Twitter: "We have our own problems, but we should play in a fair competition.

"Not legal and fair [to] let one team owned by a fund whom has shares in the biggest players agency with evident benefits (top European clubs giving players with options to buy. Why the other 23 teams can’t have [the] same treatment.

"We should play all 24 with the same rules and opportunities (it's enough to google it).

"Congratulations to the best team, but hope the league can be fair and equal to all 24 teams."

Leeds are now sitting in 13th in the Championship standings, having gone backwards from last season, with a number of fans pointing fingers at the decision to let goalkeeper Rob Green go, a failure to make Kyle Bartley's loan from Swansea City permanent, and selling striker Chris Wood in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the EFL will pay attention to Radrizzani's plea.
 