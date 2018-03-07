Liverpool Star Switches Agent, Prepares To Leave Anfield In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has changed his agent as he eyes a summer move away from Liverpool and he could consider staying in the Premier League or moving to Serie A or the Bundesliga.



After skirting around the issue for more than 18 months, Jurgen Klopp has made it clear Loris Karius has become the club’s first choice custodian between the sticks.











Mignolet has been firmly dethroned at Anfield and apart from not playing in the Champions League this season, he has not featured in a league game for Liverpool since New Year’s Day.



The Belgian has been seething at being demoted and is expected to try and engineer a move away from the Reds in the summer.





He has switched agents, which is believed to be a signal towards his intent at the end of the season and according to Belgian daily DH, he could still be playing in the Premier League next season.

It has been claimed that Mignolet's agent will look towards the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, as he seeks to find a new home for his client.



Mignolet is expected to leave Liverpool as he is not happy being the number two to Karius and it seems he could have options on his table in the summer.

