Mauricio Pochettino Tips Hat To Juventus’ Champions League Know-how As Spurs Dumped Out

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that his side were competing against seasoned Champions League campaigners after they exited the competition at the hands of Juventus.



Spurs were expected to progress to the last eight at Wembley following an encouraging 2-2 draw in the first leg in Turin.











And a good start was capped off by Heung-Min Son putting Tottenham 1-0 up in the 39th minute and on course to record an aggregate victory.



But Juventus waited for their opportunity and in a crazy three minute spell between the 64th and 67th minutes scored twice through Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, respectively.





There was no way back for Spurs, who went close late on through Harry Kane, and slipped out of the competition 4-3 on aggregate.

Pochettino insists he cannot be unhappy with his players and cited Juventus' superior Champions League experience as a key factor.



"Only I can say that I am happy with my players. I think we gave everything to try to win", he told his post-match press conference.



"If you don’t create chances and you lose to a team that is better than you then you can say you need more quality or this and that.



"But if you compete at the same level today as a team that played two finals in three years in this competition, only you can be proud and understand that in football sometimes you cannot win in certain circumstances."



The Argentine tactician also noted that his side missed a number of goalscoring opportunities.



"I am disappointed because we missed a lot of chances. Of course because the team deserved more", he added.

