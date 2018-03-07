Operation Replace Emre Can – Liverpool Prepared To Meet Ligue 1 Club’s Asking Price For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are ready to meet Nice's demands for Jean-Michael Seri in the summer transfer window.



The Ivory Coast international came close to leaving Nice last summer and appeared to be on his way to Barcelona before the Spanish giants unexpectedly pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.











Seri stayed at Nice and has continued to catch the eye this season, putting him front and centre for a move in the summer.



According to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Nice are ready to open the door for Seri to leave at the end of the season for the right price.





Several sides are showing interest in the midfielder, but it is claimed to be Liverpool who are leading the race .

Liverpool are suggested to be ready to meet Nice's demand for €35m for Seri.



The Reds are likely to lose Emre Can on a free transfer in the summer, with the Germany international having refused to sign a new contract with Liverpool.



Italian champions Juventus are in pole position to sign Can.

