XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/03/2018 - 15:09 GMT

Operation Replace Emre Can – Liverpool Prepared To Meet Ligue 1 Club’s Asking Price For Target

 




Liverpool are ready to meet Nice's demands for Jean-Michael Seri in the summer transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international came close to leaving Nice last summer and appeared to be on his way to Barcelona before the Spanish giants unexpectedly pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.




Seri stayed at Nice and has continued to catch the eye this season, putting him front and centre for a move in the summer.

According to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, Nice are ready to open the door for Seri to leave at the end of the season for the right price.
 


Several sides are showing interest in the midfielder, but it is claimed to be Liverpool who are leading the race.

Liverpool are suggested to be ready to meet Nice's demand for €35m for Seri.

The Reds are likely to lose Emre Can on a free transfer in the summer, with the Germany international having refused to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

Italian champions Juventus are in pole position to sign Can.
 