06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/03/2018 - 21:14 GMT

Premier League Doesn't Suit Granit Xhaka, Former Switzerland Star Admits

 




Ex-Switzerland international and former Premier League star Stephane Henchoz does not think the English game suits Granit Xhaka.

The midfielder has been on the end of fierce criticism due to his performances for an Arsenal side in crisis, but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has kept faith with the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.




Xhaka has turned out in every one of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, but he has struggled to help the Gunners avoid falling 13 points off the top four.

Henchoz turned out in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Wigan Athletic – and the former defender does not think his countryman suits the league.
 


The 43-year-old told Swiss daily Blick: "Definitely [there is a big difference between Arsenal and Gladbach]!

"The English game is extremely fast.

"That does not suit Granit.

"His strengths are his accurate passing, his shooting technique.

"But certainly not his speed."

Arsenal paid around the £30m mark to take Xhaka from Bundesliga outfit Gladbach in the summer of 2016 and hopes were high the Swiss could dominate Premier League games in the middle of the park.

Xhaka is a key man for Switzerland, having won 57 caps for his country so far.
 