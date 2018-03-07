Wolves Boss Nuno Gives Leeds United Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom Respect

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves boss Nuno has insisted that in Paul Heckingbottom, Leeds United have recruited a quality manager who has the ideas to help them improve.



Heckingbottom has enjoyed a tough start to his stint at Leeds boss and has only won one game since taking over at Elland Road last month.











The 40-year-old earned praise for the work he did last season at Barnsley and Wolves boss Nuno admits that it was always difficult to face Heckingbottom’s teams, whether home or away.



Ahead of facing the Whites tonight, the Wolves manager is expecting another tough game and believes Leeds have got the right man in Heckingbottom at the helm.





He feels the new Leeds boss is still trying to instill his ideas and plans in the Leeds squad, but believes his Wolves side will have to be at their best to get the better of the Whites.

Nuno told the club’s official website ahead of the Leeds game: “They won’t be similar to Barnsley were under him because the players are different therefore it will be totally different.



“Against Barnsley, it was tough at home and away. Paul is a good manager, he has his own ideas and I think he is trying to put them in place with new players.



“What we expect is a tough game because at the moment their results aren’t good but the quality is there.



“They’ve got a good manager and it’s going to be tough on Wednesday – we have to be at our best to achieve what we want.”



Wolves are at the top of the league table, while Leeds have won just one game since Boxing Day last year and have slipped down to 13th.

