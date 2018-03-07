Yaya Toure Starts – Manchester City Team vs Basel Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs FC Basel

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to host FC Basel in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.



The Citizens destroyed the Swiss giants in the first leg, running out 4-0 winners, which puts the side in pole position to book a place in the last eight of the Champions League.











Boss Pep Guardiola picks Claudio Bravo in goal, while John Stones and Aymeric Laporte link up in the centre of defence.



There is a start for Yaya Toure in midfield, along with Ilkay Gundogan, while Phil Foden also plays. Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus are also given the opportunity to start for the Citizens.



Guardiola has options on his bench if he needs to make changes, with Sergio Aguero, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne three experienced players available to bring on.



Manchester City Team vs FC Basel



Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Yaya Toure (c), Bernardo, Foden, Sane, Jesus



Substitutes: Ederson, Walker, Aguero, De Bruyne, Adarabioyo, Otamendi, Diaz

