Alfredo Morelos Could Be Saving Goals For Celtic Game, Former Rangers Star Believes

Former Rangers star Andy Little thinks it will serve Rangers well as long as Alfredo Morelos is saving his goals for the upcoming Old Firm game against Celtic on Sunday.



The Colombian striker has been in fine form after joining Rangers from HJK Helsinki last summer, finding the back of the net 17 times in 34 games, with 13 of his goals coming in the Scottish Premiership, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.











However, Morelos cut a frustrated and unhappy figure during Rangers’ 4-1 triumph over Falkirk as he failed to add to his tally, despite coming close on several occasions.



And Little, who insisted that the Rangers fans love Morelos as he always gives his all for the team, feels the Gers will benefit as long as the 21-year-old is saving his goals for the Old Firm derby at the weekend and the Scottish Cup semi-final clash against the same opponents next month.





“He gives you everything”, Little said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about Morelos.

“You can see how much he wants to score and how much we wants to do well, it matters to him.



“I think that’s what the fans like the most about him – he wears his heart on his sleeve.



“He gives his everything, I’m sure he’ll be disappointed for not scoring.



“But as long as he saves them for the weekend and the semi-final, it will be even better.”



Morelos failed to score during Rangers’ two previous league meetings with Celtic earlier in the season.

