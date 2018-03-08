Arsenal Target’s Agent Admits Gunners Could Be Option In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto’s agent has insisted that Arsenal are certainly one of the options his client could consider in the summer.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s future has been under the scanner for a number of months and there was even talk that he could leave Udinese during the January transfer window.











The Czech midfielder has been on the watch list of several clubs in Europe and Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on the player with the intention of making a move for him in the future.



In Italy, AC Milan have also been keen to take him to the San Siro and Giuseppe Riso, the player’s agent, admits that both clubs could definitely be in the running for Jankto in the summer.





He added that a decision was taken with Udinese owners that a transfer would not be discussed in the winter window.

The midfielder’s agent told RMC Sport when asked about interest from Arsenal and AC Milan: “They are certainly contenders. Jankto is an important player.



“We decided with [the] Pozzo [family] not to tackle the question in January, to allow him to develop and mature.



“Milan and Arsenal are teams who keep an eye on young players so we will certainly talk about it.”



The midfielder is a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan and has been keen to play in the Premier League.

