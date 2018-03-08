Bailey Peacock-Farrell Reveals Standards Chat With Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed that he spoke to head coach Paul Heckingbottom before the Wolverhampton Wanderers game and was told to raise his game to prove that he was capable of getting into the side.



The 21-year-old played his first game of the season for the Whites on Wednesday night, replacing current number one Felix Wiedwald, who was dropped for the match.











In the lead up to the game, the head coach spoke to his player and had told him that he had become a "bit static". Heckingbottom also told the goalkeeper about certain other areas where he needed to improve, eventually giving him the chance to prove himself in the match against Wolves.



While the result did not go according to plan for the youngster, with Leeds losing the match 3-0, Peacock-Farrell insists that he is ready to fight for his place in the eleven for the remainder of the season, just like the other two goalkeepers are doing.





"We had a chat and he wanted me to really raise my game and prove that I could get into this side", Peacock-Farrell said at a press conference.

"Obviously I would like to play the rest of the games, Felix would like to play of the games and Lonners [Andy Lonergan] would like to play all of the games.



"It's the manager's call."



Asked whether he can maintain his spot in the playing eleven for Saturday's game against Reading, Peacock-Farrell said that it will all be up to the head coach.



"I think there is always room for improvement. With regards to Saturday I'm not sure. It's up to the gaffer."

