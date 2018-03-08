Beat Celtic And Title Is There To Be Won, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Andy Little believes the Scottish Premiership title will certainly be there to be won if the Gers beat Celtic at the weekend.



Graeme Murty’s team won their sixth consecutive game in all competitions after beating Falkirk 4-1 in a Scottish Cup quarter-final game last weekend.











Rangers are currently second in the league table with 58 points from 29 outings, just six points adrift of leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic, who have a game in hand.



The Light Blues will start breathing down the neck of the Hoops and cut the Scottish champions’ lead at the top of the table if they manage to collect the full three points at Ibrox on Sunday.





And Little, who thinks Rangers will head into the Old Firm game full of confidence, says the title race will be blown open if the Gers manage to defeat Celtic.

“We have been superb lately”, Little said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about the upcoming Old Firm derby.



“We have nothing to fear, we are scoring for fun and we also have been pretty solid at the back.



“Obviously Russell Martin sat out against Falkirk and it was good to see Bruno Alves back.



“And Greg Docherty has come in and been so good from a defensive point of view, clearing up things.



“It’s going to be a tough one obviously, but I think Rangers will go into the game very, very confident.



“They also have plenty of time to prepare for it and if we win this weekend then it’s all to play for, the league is certainly there to be won then.”



Rangers have faced Celtic twice in the league this season already, but have yet to beat the Bhoys.

