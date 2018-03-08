Celtic Clash Is Chance To Further International Ambitions, Rangers Star Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender David Bates insists that Old Firm derbies like the one on Sunday are platforms for players to prove themselves and establish a strong case for themselves to be selected for their respective national teams.



A resurgent Rangers team, who are on a six match winning run, are scheduled to take on their Glasgow rivals in a league fixture on Sunday, a match that can help them reduce the gap at the top of the table.











The two sides have met each other twice this season, with the Gers losing the first one and drawing the second of those matches, both in the league.



The stakes will be higher this time around as a win would allow Graeme Murty's side reduce the gap to three points and make the title race competitive.





For Bates and his team-mates, those are games where a player has the chance to prove himself and eventually make it to the national team.

The young defender also took time to insist that he and his team-mates should not get too ahead of themselves and focus on getting the job done.



"Games like Sunday are a platform to prove yourself as a player and to make it into the international team", Bates said at a press conference.



"We are going into the game confident from the last few games.



"We are not getting ahead of ourselves and just concentrating on Sunday.



"I think if we go into Sunday and are right at it we will have a good chance in the match."

