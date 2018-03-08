XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2018 - 14:31 GMT

Celtic Clash Is Chance To Further International Ambitions, Rangers Star Believes

 




Rangers defender David Bates insists that Old Firm derbies like the one on Sunday are platforms for players to prove themselves and establish a strong case for themselves to be selected for their respective national teams.

A resurgent Rangers team, who are on a six match winning run, are scheduled to take on their Glasgow rivals in a league fixture on Sunday, a match that can help them reduce the gap at the top of the table.




The two sides have met each other twice this season, with the Gers losing the first one and drawing the second of those matches, both in the league.

The stakes will be higher this time around as a win would allow Graeme Murty's side reduce the gap to three points and make the title race competitive.
 


For Bates and his team-mates, those are games where a player has the chance to prove himself and eventually make it to the national team.  

The young defender also took time to insist that he and his team-mates should not get too ahead of themselves and focus on getting the job done.

"Games like Sunday are a platform to prove yourself as a player and to make it into the international team", Bates said at a press conference.

"We are going into the game confident from the last few games.

"We are not getting ahead of ourselves and just concentrating on Sunday.

"I think if we go into Sunday and are right at it we will have a good chance in the match."
 