06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/03/2018 - 14:22 GMT

Chelsea Linked With Summer Swoop For Lazio Star

 




Lazio winger Felipe Anderson has emerged on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was previously linked with a move to Manchester United several years ago, but nothing materialised and he has continued at the Stadio Olimpico.




The current season has been struggle for Anderson as he has been dealing with injuries and his form has also been below expectations, scoring just two goals in eleven league appearances for Lazio.

The Serie A giants are considering selling the Brazilian in the summer window and according to Tuttosport, they could be entertaining offers from England again for the winger.
 


It has been claimed Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian and are set to make a move for the player when the transfer window opens in a few months’ time.  

Anderson has also attracted interest from Serie A clubs such as Inter, and Lazio are prepared to listen to offers for the player.

The Serie A outfit are expecting to earn a fee between €18m to €25m from the Brazilian’s sale in the summer.

He has a contract until 2020 with the club.
 