He Is Extraordinary – Mauricio Pochettino Wins Over Tottenham New Boy

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Moura has revealed that he has been bowled over by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.



The Brazilian, who joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in the January transfer window, has so far managed to clock up 185 minutes over five appearances in all competitions for his new employers, scoring once and providing two assists.











The winger explained that Pochettino is an admirer of free flowing football and wants his charges to showcase their talents in training as well as during matches.



Lucas, who insisted that the Argentine tactician instils a lot of confidence in him, went on to add that Pochetiino is also open to listening to ideas from the players.





"I hope he expects me to show my talent, my joy to play”, Lucas said in an interview with France TV Sports.

“He is an admirer of the beautiful game. He wants the players to have fun, show their talent with joy whether in training or in matches.



“Mauricio Pochettino is someone extraordinary. The first contact I had [with him] was fantastic.



“He gave me a lot of confidence. He puts his players at ease, he transmits a lot of confidence, and listens to the opinion of the players.



“He’s someone, who’s very open and very transparent.”



Lucas, whose present contract with Spurs runs until 2023, found game time hard to come by at PSG in the present campaign and decided to end his five-year association with the French giants.



Incidentally, Spurs followed Lucas’ former employers PSG out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 to Juventus on Wednesday evening.

