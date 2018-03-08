XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2018 - 14:27 GMT

I Wasn’t Thinking As An Adult – Former Arsenal Star Regrets Rejecting Jose Mourinho’s Inter

 




Former Arsenal midfielder Aleksandar Hleb admits that he regrets rejecting the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Barcelona signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Inter in the summer of 2009 and allowed Samuel Eto’o to move to the Nerazzurri in a player plush cash deal.




The Catalan giants were also interested in making Hleb part of the deal as well, but the midfielder did not want to move to Inter and instead returned to Stuttgart on loan.

Inter went on to win the Champions League at the end of that season and Hleb has indicated that it was a huge mistake on his part to reject Inter and Mourinho then.
 


He admits that his judgement was clouded and he was not thinking properly when he made the decision.  

Speaking about rejecting Inter, Hleb told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I remember it very well. It’s true, the San Siro could have been my stadium and Inter my team.

“Working with Mourinho would have been interesting and today I cannot explain why I didn’t join Inter, but I was not in the right frame of mind.

“I was not thinking as an adult.”

The former Gunner, now 36, is looking for a new club after leaving Russian outlet KS Samara last summer.
 