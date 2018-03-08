I Wasn’t Thinking As An Adult – Former Arsenal Star Regrets Rejecting Jose Mourinho’s Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Aleksandar Hleb admits that he regrets rejecting the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.



Barcelona signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Inter in the summer of 2009 and allowed Samuel Eto’o to move to the Nerazzurri in a player plush cash deal.











The Catalan giants were also interested in making Hleb part of the deal as well, but the midfielder did not want to move to Inter and instead returned to Stuttgart on loan.



Inter went on to win the Champions League at the end of that season and Hleb has indicated that it was a huge mistake on his part to reject Inter and Mourinho then.





He admits that his judgement was clouded and he was not thinking properly when he made the decision.

Speaking about rejecting Inter, Hleb told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I remember it very well. It’s true, the San Siro could have been my stadium and Inter my team.



“Working with Mourinho would have been interesting and today I cannot explain why I didn’t join Inter, but I was not in the right frame of mind.



“I was not thinking as an adult.”



The former Gunner, now 36, is looking for a new club after leaving Russian outlet KS Samara last summer.

