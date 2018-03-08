Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Eases Pressure On Whites Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he has told his players to forget about the playoffs if that weighs them down and concentrate on securing a place in the squad going forward.



The Whites are nine points adrift of a playoff spot with the loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday dealing a heavy blow to their hopes of a top six finish.











And as they head into yet another important game on Saturday against Reading, the manager has revealed that in his discussions with the players he has told them to forget about the goal of the playoffs and has instead asked them to focus on keeping their spot in the squad.



With one eye on the preparations for next season, when yet again they will fight to be in the top six if that goal is not achieved this season, Heckingbottom insists that the players should also look to prove themselves and get amongst his plans.





"I said [to the players] forget the play-offs – if it's weighing you down, the teams above us are deservedly where they are", the manager said at a press conference.

"If that pressure was weighing us down then forget about it, you are playing for something different which is the chance to be in this group and this squad to compete to be in the top six next season."



On the gigantic stature of the job in hand, Heckingbottom added: "I knew it was a big job, that was the attraction.



"But you can never understand totally what is in front of you until you have got your feet under the table.



"That's why you need to come in and assess everything.



"They won so many games 1-0 last season and they've not had the rub of the green in the same way.



"This league is like that, it's unforgiving."

