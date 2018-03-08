Leeds United Owner Issues Wolves Clarification, Speaks of Great Respect For Nuno

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has issued a statement following his criticism of Wolverhampton Wanderers.



The Italian businessman watched on at Elland Road as Wolves ran riot against his Leeds side on Wednesday night and took all three points from the Championship fixture with a 3-0 win.











Radrizzani quickly took to social media to blast Wolves, who he accused of having a situation with a players' agency which is "not legal and fair". The EFL then said on Thursday that they will speak to Wolves to reiterate their regulations.



Now Radrizzani has now toned down his remarks and paid tribute to Nuno's side, who are six points clear at the top of the Championship standings.





Radrizzani said: "I would like to clarify my tweets from last night regarding Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Firstly I would like to be clear that I have great respect for Nuno Santo and his team who have performed extremely well throughout the course of this season.



"I used last night's fixture to raise long standing concerns that I have regarding agencies having direct influence within clubs which I believe could breach EFL rules.



"The aim is to open a transparent debate regarding the rules and motivate the institutions to be vigilant with anything that can spoil the fairness of the competition, which I am encouraged to see the EFL taking seriously as per their statement earlier today.



"I believe it is vital for clubs in the Championship and beyond to operate on a level playing field."



Leeds sit in 13th place in the Championship and could struggle to match last season's seventh place finish.

