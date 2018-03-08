Make More Noise Than Leeds United Fans, Jaap Stam Tells Reading Faithful

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading boss Jaap Stam is well acquainted with the atmosphere Leeds United fans create and has asked his club's supporters to raise their voice even further to motivate the Royals to go on and win their match on Saturday.



Stam's team are placed 18th in the league table and are five points clear of the drop zone, though there is still plenty of football left to be played.











Their opponents on Saturday are a team that are desperately looking for points after a series of dismal results, with the latest of those being against league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.



The loss means that Paul Heckingbottom's side sit 13th place in the league table and has dealt a body blow to their hopes of reaching the playoffs at the end of the season.





Stam though wants to show no mercy to the visitors at the Madejski Stadium and in spite of knowing about the kind of atmosphere the visiting fans can create, has asked the home fans to create more noise to motivate the Reading players.

“We’ve got a lot of games upcoming in a very short period”, Stam told his club's official website.



“Every game is interesting, and every game you go in thinking that you can get something out of it.



“The Leeds now is a very important one – not only for us, but for them as well. Both teams will be playing to win, so we’ll need to show the same energy and more on Saturday.



“Leeds always bring a lot of people and make a lot of noise. That’s what we’ve seen when we’ve been there and when they’ve come here.



“Hopefully our fans can try and make more noise than they can, and hopefully we can do better on the pitch than them.



“You know what you’re going to get, and that’s not a problem. Hopefully the players can deal with it well and hopefully we can get a result against them.



“If we can get something out of every game, we will be happy. We want to get three points as often as we can but we know it’s not easy to do that.”

