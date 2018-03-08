Needs Saying Andrea – EFL Club Chairman Backs Leeds United Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has backed Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in his concerns over the lack of a level playing field in the Championship.



Following Wolves’ 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday night, the Whites owner went on a tirade against the Championship leaders and said they have gained an unfair advantage through their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.











The club are owned by Chinese conglomerate known as Fosun International and influential super-agent Mendes assists the club as an advisory capacity, but many feel his influence is much bigger than meets the eye.



Mendes is the agent of manager Nuno and several other players at Molineux and it has been suggested that the relationship between the club and the agent makes things unfair for other sides.





Radrizzani questioned the legality of Mendes' involvement with the club and their owners and claimed that Wolves have gained an unfair advantage over other clubs in the Championship, while he also raised the impact of parachute payments from the Premier League.

And he has found an endorser in Holt and the League Two club’s chairman stressed that many other owners have concerns over the lack of a level playing field.



Reacting to Radrizzani’s comments on the lack of a fair playing field, the Accrington Stanley chairman tweeted: “Needs saying Andrea.



“You know and I know other owners feel the same way.”



The EFL are meeting to discuss the complaints against Wolves from Radrizzani and other club chairmen.

