XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2018 - 15:47 GMT

Needs Saying Andrea – EFL Club Chairman Backs Leeds United Supremo

 




Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has backed Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in his concerns over the lack of a level playing field in the Championship.

Following Wolves’ 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday night, the Whites owner went on a tirade against the Championship leaders and said they have gained an unfair advantage through their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.




The club are owned by Chinese conglomerate known as Fosun International and influential super-agent Mendes assists the club as an advisory capacity, but many feel his influence is much bigger than meets the eye.

Mendes is the agent of manager Nuno and several other players at Molineux and it has been suggested that the relationship between the club and the agent makes things unfair for other sides.
 


Radrizzani questioned the legality of Mendes' involvement with the club and their owners and claimed that Wolves have gained an unfair advantage over other clubs in the Championship, while he also raised the impact of parachute payments from the Premier League.  

And he has found an endorser in Holt and the League Two club’s chairman stressed that many other owners have concerns over the lack of a level playing field.

Reacting to Radrizzani’s comments on the lack of a fair playing field, the Accrington Stanley chairman tweeted: “Needs saying Andrea.

“You know and I know other owners feel the same way.”

The EFL are meeting to discuss the complaints against Wolves from Radrizzani and other club chairmen.
 