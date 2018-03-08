Reading Are No Wolves – Leeds United Legend Rallies Whites After Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is optimistic about Leeds United’s chances of beating Reading at the weekend, with the Whites legend insisting that the Royals are no Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Wolves put in a splendid performance on Wednesday evening to win 3-0 at Elland Road which took them six points clear at the top of the Championship table.











Romain Saiss broke the deadlock in the 28th minute before Willy Boly doubled the visitors’ advantage at the cusp of the half-time break, with Benik Afobe rounding off the scoring midway through the second half.



And Gray, who praised the Wolves players for working extremely hard, despite knowing that they have a better team than Leeds, urged the Whites to follow that example when they take on Reading on Saturday.





The 70-year-old is hopeful about Leeds beating Reading, who he insists are not at the same level as Wolves.

“For a start, we will be playing against a team with the same quality, it will be a level playing field”, Gray said on LUTV, when he was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Reading game.



“What we have to remember is that Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent a lot of money, they have signed a lot of top players.



“Before the game, the players would have been in the dressing room and think, ‘we can win this game.’



“But as the game started we saw how they played, how they performed and how they worked as well.



“For all the talent they’ve got, they worked extremely hard.



“So we know that if we do that against Reading, we have a fair chance of winning the game.



“And that’s what Paul will be trying to press upon his players, you’re not going to play a Wolverhampton every week.”



Leeds are currently 13th in the Championship table with 49 points from 36 outings, five places and 14 points ahead of Reading, who beat them 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the season.

