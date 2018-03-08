XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/03/2018 - 17:19 GMT

Stop Buying £2.5m Players – Former Leeds Star Tells Andrea Radrizzani To Spend Rather Than Moan

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has told Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani to put his hand in his pocket and buy quality players rather than taking pot shots at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Radrizzani looked an unhappy figure at Elland Road on Wednesday night as he saw Wolves take Leeds apart and run out 3-0 winners, with the scoreline if anything flattering the hosts.




The Italian was quick to take to social media after the match to blast Wolves, signling out their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

The EFL are expected to discuss complaints lodged by Leeds about Wolves, with Radrizzani feeling that Nuno's side are not doing things fairly.
 


But Whelan thinks that if Radrizzani wants to have the same type of side as Wolves, who he saw destroy Leeds, then he will have to spend.  

And he urged the Italian to abandon his policy of buying £2.5m players.

"I'd be using that [Wolves] as an example to say well if you want that, buy it", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Put your hand in your pocket.

"Instead of buying £2.5m players, get some real players out there."

Whelan also insisted that Wolves' success is not just down to money, with Nuno having drilled his troops properly.

"Even with good players like that, that organisation has been worked on, defending like that has been worked on, drilled – it's practice."

With their 3-0 win at Elland Road, Wolves moved six points clear at the top of the Championship table.
 