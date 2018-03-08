Teams Now Enjoying Visiting Elland Road – Former Leeds Star Worried About Home Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks that Elland Road is losing its fear factor and sides are no longer worried about playing Leeds United at the ground.



Garry Monk worked hard to make Elland Road a tough place to visit last season and Leeds won 14 of their 23 Championship matches at the stadium, drawing four and losing five.











Leeds have already lost six times at home in the league this season, while drawing five and winning seven; they have won just four of their last 12 home league games at Elland Road.



Following Wolves' comfortable 3-0 win at Elland Road on Wednesday night, Whelan admitted that teams are now relishing heading to the ground.





"Teams are once again coming here and enjoying it", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"The lads have got to somehow get that horrible streak back into their game, make this a fortress and make teams hate coming here.



"That's what it used to be like. No one used to like coming and playing at Elland Road.



"If you're going to be a good side you need to be mentally tough and more resilient that what has been shown", he added.



Leeds are next in action on the road at the weekend with a trip to Reading on the agenda for the Whites.



Their next home game comes against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while Bolton Wanderers then pay a visit to the ground.

