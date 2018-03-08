Terrific – Leeds United Fans Earn Legend’s Praise For Support Throughout Wolves Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has showered the Leeds United fans with praise for their support during the Whites’ 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.



Leeds have not enjoyed the best of form at Elland Road in the present campaign, but that has not stooped the fans from flocking in numbers to fill the stadium and lend their vocal support to the Yorkshire giants.











Gray predicted less intense atmosphere at Elland Road for the game against Wolves, owing to Leeds’ recent poor form.



But the fans once again filled the stadium and created a vociferous atmosphere when the league leaders came to town, despite it being a midweek game, which was broadcast on the television.





And Gray explained that it was terrific to see so many fans coming down to the stadium, with the 70-year-old praising the Leeds faithful for constantly backing their team.

“The fans were fantastic”, he told LUTV.



“I’ve got to be honest and I think the fans thought tonight, ‘right, we’re going to be up against it tonight. This side [Wolves] is a completely different class to us, so we’ll just get behind the players and try to encourage them as much as we can and hopefully it might get us back into the game.’



“It never happened, but all credit to the fans again tonight.



“It was a good crowd again considering how things have went for the last three or four months.



“It was a dedicated crowd, the game was on television, it was a midweek game, but still there were 26,000 at the game, that’s terrific.”



Leeds now find themselves nine points adrift of the playoff spots, with 10 regular Championship games remaining in their campaign.

