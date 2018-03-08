The Championship Will Happen Under Me, Steve Evans Assures Peterborough

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans is bullish about taking Peterborough to the Championship and is confident that he can also stabilise them in the second tier as well.



Evans left the Mansfield Town job to take charge of Peterborough last week and has not counted out his side’s chances of making the League One playoffs at the end of the season.











With 12 games left in the season, the Posh are just three points behind the playoff spots and Evans has insisted that he will definitely take the club back to the Championship soon.



He also believes in Darragh MacAnthony he has a very ambitious owner who will back him to get Peterborough back to the second tier of English football sooner rather than later.





And Evans feels given his record with other club such as Leeds and Rotherham, he is also confident that once in the Championship, he can consolidate his side’s position in the league.

The Peterborough manager told the Posh TV: “We will make the Championship in my tenure for sure. I wouldn’t have come if I thought that was not going to happen.



“We will try our best to make it this season. We have a very realistic chairman and he has his views, some you like and some you don’t like, but you have to respect him as he is the chairman.



“He is very ambitious to see us in the Championship and so am I.



“The Championship will happen, will we stay there if we get there? I had one season at Rotherham, we comfortably stayed in the Championship and when I left they were comfortably below mid-table.



“Yes, we will go up and we’ll stay up.”



Evans has a good record of achieving promotions with teams across the English football pyramid and earned respect for his work in the Championship with Leeds and Rotherham.

