This Is What’s Different About Rangers This Time – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes that his side's rivals Rangers have found more consistency recently are in high spirit following their recent run of form, but will realise what it is to play under real pressure on Sunday.



The Gers are on a six match winning run in all competitions at present and will head into the match on Sunday full of confidence.











The records at Ibrox though won't give Graeme Murty's side too much encouragement with the home side having lost their last four games meetings with Celtic at the ground.



Rodgers, who has experience of overseeing a number of such games, insists that their Glasgow rivals will yet again be under pressure heading into the game, in spite of being in such great form.





“They’ve got a bit more spirit, from what I see, and they’ve probably found a consistency", the manager told Celtic View.

"But they’ve played without pressure for most of my time up here so they’ll feel this little bit of pressure in the game because it’s a game they have to win."



Rodgers also took time to provide insight into his side's preparations for the game.



"We’ll work some elements of where we can hurt them and prepare really well for that and go there with confidence."



A win for Celtic on Sunday would smooth their path to the league title, while a loss could well open up the race as it would narrow the gap to three at the top of the table.

