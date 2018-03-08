This Means Manuel Lanzini Has Done Great Job For West Ham – Pablo Zabaleta

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham full-back Pablo Zabaleta believes that team-mate Manuel Lanzini's being named in the Argentina squad among all the renowned midfield players the country boasts shows that he has been doing a good job for his club.



The 25-year-old was recalled by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for the side's friendly matches against Italy and Spain at the end of the month after he missed La Celeste's last six matches through injury.











With just three months remaining before the World Cup, Zabaleta believes that it is a good sign for the player as he looks to cement his place in the squad for Russia.



Zabaleta thinks the fact that Lanzini has made it irrespective of all the competition in the midfield means that he has done a good job for his club West Ham, though the former Manchester City man insists that Lanzini will have to continue doing his job to be in line for selection for the squad for Russia.





“Argentina have so many options in the middle of the park and up front, so to be on the list means you are doing a great job for your club, and Manu is one of our key players at West Ham", Zabaleta told his club's official website.

“He was very unlucky when he got his last injury because he was in very good form and that injury put him out of the line-up for a few weeks.



"He’s been back in the team for two games and now I wish he can return to that same level, get some game-time for Argentina and he can be in the final squad."

