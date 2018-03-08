Tottenham Star Impresses Juventus, Summer Swoop Eyed

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has emerged as a potential summer target for Italian champions Juventus.



Despite Tottenham’s heartbreak against Juventus in their last Champions League tie, Dembele stood out for his performances in the middle of the park over the two legs.











Barring injury issues, the Belgian is a certain starter for Mauricio Pochettino and has been gradually gathering admirers across Europe because of his consistent performances.



His two showings against Juventus in the Champions League have impressed the people at the helm of the Italian champions and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they are eyeing a potential move for him in the summer.





Dembele is a key figure in Tottenham’s squad but has a contract that expires at the end of next season, which could put his future under the scanner soon.

Spurs are believed to be preparing to offer him a new contract and Juventus are expected to keep their eyes peeled on the negotiations between his agents and the club.



Should the talks stall, the Italian champions are ready to swoop in and try to take him to Turin when the transfer window opens in a few months’ time.



Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to entertain the idea of selling Dembele, but the scenario could change come the summer.

