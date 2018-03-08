We Responded – Arsene Wenger Delights At Arsenal Character In AC Milan Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger thinks Arsenal reacted to a nightmare run of games by putting AC Milan to the sword 2-0 at the San Siro on Thursday evening.



The pressure is on Wenger to win the Europa League with Arsenal this season as a route back into the Champions League as a top four finish looks beyond the inconsistent Gunners.











Up against it, Arsenal got a good result in the first leg of their last 16 tie in Italy, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan opening the scoring in just the 15th minute.



Aaron Ramsey scored Arsenal's second deep into first half stoppage time and Wenger saw his men close out the game and record a comfortable victory which makes them firm favourites to progress in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.





The Frenchman feels following a run of poor form, with four consecutive defeats, Arsenal showed their mettle by bouncing back.

"It is an important win of course after we had a nightmare week", Wenger said on BT Sport.



"Overall it is important to win, but it is not qualification. We have to finish the job at home. I am happy with the spirit and response we gave.



"We were not in a position to take risks, but we could not be too cautious as you lose fluidity. We defended with resilience until the end.



"When you play in a cup final it is hard to digest in a few days.



"When you are knocked down like a boxer you don’t have time to react and you are only halfway up, but you have to respond.



"Your pride and desire to show quality has to come through in the game."



Wenger used all his three substitutes at the San Siro, bringing on Ainsley Maitland-Niles just after the hour mark and Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny within the last ten minutes.

