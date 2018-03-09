XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2018 - 14:22 GMT

Antonio Conte Tackles Paris Saint-Germain Speculation

 




Antonio Conte has insisted that his situation at Chelsea has not changed amidst talk of Paris Saint-Germain being interested in him.

Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner since the end of last season, but the Italian has insisted that he wants to honour his contract with the club, which expires next year.




There has been speculation that Chelsea are looking to get rid of him in the summer, with Luis Enrique identified as his replacement and the Italian is reportedly on PSG’s radar.

The French giants are said to have been in touch with the Italian’s brother, but Conte has brushed aside talk of him joining the Parisians ahead of next season.
 


The Chelsea boss stressed as far as he is concerned nothing has changed regarding his situation at Chelsea and he remains keen to continue.  

Asked about the PSG links, Conte said in a press conference: “I am starting to have this, and it is very strange from the start of the season to read or hear a lot of news about my job.

“Nothing has changed.”

However, Conte remains under pressure at Chelsea and a run of four league defeats in five has forced the Blues out of the top four at the moment.
 