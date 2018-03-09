XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2018 - 16:19 GMT

Celtic Clash Is Six-Pointer – Rangers Legend Says No Getting Away From Importance

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes Sunday's Old Firm derby is a six pointer as the result of the match will determine how the title race will pan out for the rest of the season.

The Gers are currently in second spot in the Scottish Premiership table with 58 points from 29 outings, six adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, who have played a game fewer.




A Rangers win at Ibrox will cut Celtic’s lead at the top and will throw open the title race.

But if Celtic come out victorious from the Old Firm game, then Rangers’ title hope will come crashing down as the Hoops will potentially be 12 points ahead of them.
 


As a result, Johnstone, who feels the Rangers players will be up for the high-voltage clash at Ibrox, thinks the game is essentially a six pointer.

“I think the players will be well, well up for it”, he said in a video on the Herald Scotland.

“It’s a six pointer as far as I’m concerned.

“If Rangers win it, they are back challenging for the league again.

“And if Celtic win it, it’s [Rangers’ title hopes] finished, it’s as simple as that.”

Rangers have faced Celtic twice in the league in the current campaign, losing once and drawing the other.
 