Claim From Spain: Chelsea Have Deal In Place With Antonio Conte’s Replacement

Luis Enrique has already reached an agreement to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea in the summer, according to El Confidencial.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner since the end of last season, but he is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.











The Italian has made it clear that he would like to respect his contract, which expires next year, but a divorce between himself and the club is expected to take place in the summer.



And it seems Chelsea have already taken concrete steps to make sure that another managerial transition goes smoothly at the end of the season.





The Premier League giants are claimed to have been in contact with former Barcelona coach Enrique and it seems the Spaniard is now likely to be Chelsea manager next season.

It has been claimed that the Blues already have a deal in place with Enrique and the Spaniard will take over from Conte at the end of the current campaign.



The 47-year-old won two league titles and a Champions League amongst other honours during his stint at Barcelona.



Conte is also believed be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian FA.

