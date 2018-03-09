Door Is Always Open – Schalke Deal-Maker Still Hoping On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says the door is still open for Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer to sign a new contract with the club.



Meyer is out of contract at Schalke in the summer and has so far resisted penning a new deal with the Bundesliga club, turning down the last offer put to him in the middle of February; he has indicated he will reveal his plans later this month.











Heidel remains keen for Meyer to stay though and says his door is always open for the midfielder.



"The door is always open, you can always talk", the sporting director said on Eurosport.





"From our side, you can always talk", he continued.