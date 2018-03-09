XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2018 - 21:49 GMT

Door Is Always Open – Schalke Deal-Maker Still Hoping On Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

 




Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says the door is still open for Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer to sign a new contract with the club.

Meyer is out of contract at Schalke in the summer and has so far resisted penning a new deal with the Bundesliga club, turning down the last offer put to him in the middle of February; he has indicated he will reveal his plans later this month.




Heidel remains keen for Meyer to stay though and says his door is always open for the midfielder.

"The door is always open, you can always talk", the sporting director said on Eurosport.
 


"From our side, you can always talk", he continued.

"So, Max got a good offer from us, that he turned down on 15th February."

Schalke are already set to lose Leon Goretzka on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer, with the Germany international Bayern Munich bound.

They are also now at serious risk of seeing Meyer also walk away without a fee in what would leave sporting director Heidel in the firing line.
 