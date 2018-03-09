Graeme Murty Has Done Enough To Keep Job Regardless of Celtic Result – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek Johnstone feels Graeme Murty has already done enough to warrant being the Rangers manager beyond the end of the season, with the Gers legend insisting that the result of Sunday's Old Firm derby should not have anything to do with it.



Rangers, who appointed Murty as their caretaker manager after Pedro Caixinha was sacked last October, announced in late December that the 43-year-old will remain as the manager of the club until the end of the season.











The Scottish giants have fared well under Murty’s guidance, with the Light Blues currently being in second spot in the league table, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Celtic next month.



Murty has also showed astuteness in bringing new players in during the January window, with most his signings managing to hit the mark at Ibrox.





As a result, Johnstone, who believes Murty has done his bit to show that he is the right man to take Rangers forward next season, even if the Gers lose to Celtic, however thinks winning the Scottish Cup would stand the former Light Blues Under-20 boss in good stead.

“I think he has got to get a win, but I don’t think that will stop him from getting the job”, Johnstone said in a video on the Herald Scotland, when asked if Murty has to win against Celtic to continue as Rangers manager next season.



“Most people expect Celtic to win anyway and then go on and win the league, so it’s all about the cup for Rangers this season.



“It’s always nice to win something and they will play Celtic in the semi-finals, so if they get beaten on Sunday they will be putting everything into the semi-final because it’s all about winning trophies.



“That’s why people come to Rangers – to win things. We haven’t won for a while.



“But I don’t think Graeme will not get the job if Rangers lose, I think he has done enough to inspire the fans.



“I think the man has brought quality players in, British players in, players who know what the club is all about.



“So he knows what he is doing.”



Rangers, who beat Falkirk 4-1 last weekend, are currently in the midst of a six-game winning run in all competitions.

