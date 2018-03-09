He’s Definitely Playing Against Reading – Former Leeds Forward Hugely Impressed With Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan admits he was delighted to see Bailey Peacock-Farrell perform well despite all the pressure against Wolves.



The Yorkshire giants suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Wolves on Wednesday night, but the young goalkeeper stood up amidst the ruins at Elland Road for his side.











Paul Heckingbottom finally dropped Felix Wiedwald from the team and drafted in the young custodian, and the 21-year-old did not disappoint as he looked more commanding than any of the other goalkeepers this season for the Whites.



He made some crucial saves and looked more assured than Wiedwald in between the sticks and Whelan expressed his delight at seeing Peacock-Farrell performing so well.





He feels the youngster was under pressure because Leeds have struggled with their goalkeeping situation all season and believes he handled himself well for the team.

The former White is certain that he will be between the sticks again when Leeds take on Reading on Saturday.



Speaking about the young goalkeeper’s performance, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Exceptional.



“His performance in the first half, on the back of conceding two goals which were not his fault, some of the saves he made, coming in, under pressure, the spotlight on him.



“He had a lot of weight on his shoulders because of the performances we've had from other goalkeepers. I tell you, he carried it so well.



“He will definitely be in there for the next game, there's no doubt about that.



“He talks, he communicates, his positioning was good, he talks, he keeps the ball moving at all times and makes the right decisions.”



A product of the Leeds academy, the goalkeeper has made just two senior appearances for the club thus far.

