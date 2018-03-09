I Thought Marco Reus Was Going To Liverpool, Former Bundesliga Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft admits that he thought Marco Reus would link up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.



The German forward put pen to paper on a new contract with Borussia Dortmund on Friday, signalling his intent to remain with the Ruhr giants until the summer of 2023.











Reus had been linked with Liverpool and Fjortoft, who has not completely ruled out the 28-year-old moving on this summer, admits he thought the player would reunite with his former boss on Merseyside.



Now Dortmund are in a strong position to resist Reus' departure if offers do come in.





Fjortoft took to Twitter to write: "Reus extends his contract till 2023. Which means he will stay "forever" or leave this summer….