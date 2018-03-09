XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2018 - 16:34 GMT

It’s Not Just About Celtic Game – Graeme Murty Eases Pressure On Rangers

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty has eased the pressure on himself and his team by saying that neither his nor his players' chances will depend on their meeting with Celtic on Sunday, but will be based on how much progress they make overall.

With six consecutive wins under their belt, the Gers will head into Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic looking for a win in order to narrow the gap to three at the top of the table.




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has already said that there will be a lot of pressure on Rangers heading into the match, with hopes high for the Gers.

Murty though insists that there will be no nerves for them heading into the game as neither his nor his players' careers at the club will depend on the outcome of the game.
 


"I want to see where we finish up. I want to see the progression we make. My chances and no one else’s chances will be defined by one game", the manager said at a press conference.  

"It is about all of us being successful together and my success will be based on that."

On the team selection for the game, Murty said: "We had a behind closed doors game, people have got minutes.

"We’ll wait until closer to make team selection and put the squad list together."
 