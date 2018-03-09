It’s Not Just About Celtic Game – Graeme Murty Eases Pressure On Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has eased the pressure on himself and his team by saying that neither his nor his players' chances will depend on their meeting with Celtic on Sunday, but will be based on how much progress they make overall.



With six consecutive wins under their belt, the Gers will head into Sunday's Old Firm derby against Celtic looking for a win in order to narrow the gap to three at the top of the table.











Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has already said that there will be a lot of pressure on Rangers heading into the match, with hopes high for the Gers.



Murty though insists that there will be no nerves for them heading into the game as neither his nor his players' careers at the club will depend on the outcome of the game.





"I want to see where we finish up. I want to see the progression we make. My chances and no one else’s chances will be defined by one game", the manager said at a press conference.

"It is about all of us being successful together and my success will be based on that."



On the team selection for the game, Murty said: "We had a behind closed doors game, people have got minutes.



"We’ll wait until closer to make team selection and put the squad list together."

