06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/03/2018 - 16:44 GMT

Jose Mourinho Issues Man Utd Fan Rallying Cry Amid Criticism From Liverpool Legend

 




Jose Mourinho has issued a rallying call for the Manchester United fans to be more vocal against Liverpool on Saturday amidst question marks being raise about the atmosphere at Old Trafford by former Liverpool stars such as John Aldridge.

Aldridge said earlier this week that the Liverpool players should not feel intimidated about facing Manchester United at Old Trafford as the stadium’s atmosphere has been neutered by the ‘prawn-sandwich brigade’.




The Manchester United manager expressed his delight at the kind if support his team received away at Crystal Palace and believes it kept his men going in their 3-2 win at Selhurst Park.

Mourinho has been a critic of the Old Trafford atmosphere and has been left frustrated at times, but he wants fans to rise up for the big game against Liverpool on Saturday.
 


He believes a vociferous Old Trafford will push his team to get a result against their arch rivals.  

Asked if a better atmosphere at Old Trafford will help his side, Mourinho said in a press conference: “It helps. It helps.

“Crystal Palace I can imagine if we are losing 2-0 and our away fans, how many? 1,500 or something like that or 2,000? We could feel disapproval or criticism or support.

“It was 2-0 down and we only felt support and at 2-1 we kept feeling more belief and at 2-2 we felt they want us to go for it.”

He added: “They can help. Of course, Old Trafford is a huge majority of Manchester United fans, so they can help.”
 