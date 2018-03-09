XRegister
06 October 2016

09/03/2018 - 22:10 GMT

Jose Mourinho Won’t Put Liverpool Match Above Following Two Home Games

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that he cannot say which will be the most important home game for his team among the three they will play over the course of the next eight days.

The Red Devils have a tough schedule ahead of them as they play rivals Liverpool on Saturday, followed by the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Sevilla on Tuesday, and then an FA Cup match against Brighton and Hove Albion on 17th March.




Giving his opinion about which game he feels is the most important, the manager said that it is difficult to single out one.

Mourinho says the onus for now will be on their next game, against Liverpool, following which the former Chelsea manager insists that he will turn his focus on the two other knockout games.
 


“I don't [know which one is more important]. Honestly, I don't", Mourinho said at a press conference.  

"We have three matches now: Liverpool, Sevilla and Brighton. If you ask me, if I could choose one to be the most important one, I can't choose.

"For me, the most important one is Liverpool, because it is the next.

"But, the other two are knockout, the other two means we are in the Champions League quarter-finals or not and we go to Wembley in a semi-final or not.”

At present just two points separate Mourinho's team from Liverpool in the Premier League, while in the Champions League the Red Devils have a job to do after having failed to find the back of the net against Sevilla in the first leg.
 